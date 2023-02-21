













MELBOURNE, Feb 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Mike Henry is becoming a transformation expert. Since taking over as boss of Australian miner BHP (BHP.AX) at the start of 2020, he has sold its most polluting units, including the oil and gas division and some coal assets, and is buying more energy-transition metals while being careful not to overpay. Meanwhile, he’s digging up good results in volatile markets. Yet shareholders don’t yet seem to appreciate the big shift underway.

Granted, BHP’s earnings of $6.5 billion for the six months to the end of December missed estimates by some 7%. Much of that, though, was an unexpectedly-high $1 billion hit from inflation, especially from its diesel use. Throw in the fall in commodity prices and earnings dropped 38% from the same period in what was a frothy 2021, after excluding charges related to the 2016 Samarco dam disaster in Brazil. Nonetheless, BHP still cranked out a strong 54% EBITDA margin.

Those results should give investors comfort that Henry and his team have a strong handle on costs that they can control. Meanwhile, BHP’s pending $6 billion acquisition of Oz Minerals (OZL.AX) will give it more access to the copper and nickel that will be crucial to powering electric vehicles and renewable-energy infrastructure. He is also making mining operations more efficient. That’s most evident in BHP extending its lead last year as the lowest-cost iron ore producer.

But that’s not all. The company is also investing to reduce the amount of detritus it brings up to the surface along with the metals it sells, for example by using using phosphorous-eating organisms or high-pressure injections to help break up the rocks underground. It’s also exploring, with Rio Tinto (RIO.L), (RIO.AX), how to reduce by up to 80% the amount of water needed for earth-fill embankment dams like the Samarco one. These improvements will also cut operating costs, increase productivity; and potentially greatly reduce the risk of catastrophic failures that take lives. The Brazil disaster has cost BHP alone $3.3 billion.

That ought to be more appealing to shareholders than rival Fortescue Metals’ (FMG.AX) longer-term tilt at green hydrogen, which faces myriad problems ranging from water needs to production inefficiencies. Yet BHP’s shares have returned 100%, including reinvested dividends, since Henry took over, while Fortescue’s have delivered 272%. At a multiple of 5.6 consensus estimates for its one year forward EBITDA, Henry’s enterprise also trails Fortescue’s 6.3 times. BHP’s investors are missing a bit of the wood for the trees.

Iron age: Miners are rallying as iron ore prices rise

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own. Updates to add chart.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Australian miner BHP on Feb. 21 reported net income for the six months to the end of December of $6.5 billion, 32% lower than the same period in 2021 and lower than the $7 billion mean estimate of sell-side analysts compiled by Refinitiv.

Excluding provisions set aside in both periods to cover the financial cost of the 2016 tailings-dam failure in Samarco, Brazil, net income fell 38%. Revenue fell 16% to $25.7 billion. The company attributed the drop to lower prices for iron ore and copper.

BHP is paying a dividend of 90 cents a share for the period, down from $1.50 a share a year earlier.

