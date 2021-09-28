BHP’s climate plans miss the target

A tonne of nickel powder made by BHP sits in a warehouse at its Nickel West division, south of Perth, Australia, August 2, 2019. REUTERS/Melanie Burton

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - BHP (BHP.AX), (BHPB.L) is joining the club of resource majors in a pickle over downstream carbon dioxide emissions. Like BP (BP.L), which ignores climate-warming gases from its 20% share of Russian energy giant Rosneft (ROSN.MM), and France’s TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA), which only counts carbon dioxide emissions from Europe, the mining giant is basically crossing its fingers that scientists will discover a cheap, carbon-neutral way of making steel by 2050, most probably by using hydrogen. Given that steel production accounts for three-quarters of BHP’s 400 million tonnes of annual carbon dioxide emissions, that’s a big assumption.

BHP deserves some sympathy. After all, it exerts minimal control over the smelters that cook its iron ore. And the carbon-free hydrogen industry remains in its infancy. Yet its target-free pledge merely to “continue to partner with customers” to find a solution looks unambitious against the scale of the problem and the threat to its long-term future. Shareholders are right to ask tough questions. (By Ed Cropley)

