













MELBOURNE, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - BHP (BHP.AX) boss Mike Henry’s apparent nonchalance about buying OZ Minerals (OZL.AX) always smacked of play-acting. No sooner had the metals miner rejected its larger rival’s A$8.3 billion ($5.8 billion) all-cash overture in August than Henry was fobbing it off as a “nice-to-have, not a must-have” business. Yet on Friday, the target disclosed BHP recently upped its offer 13%, and says it will agree in principle to the revised bid.

Henry is now dangling a 49% premium to OZ’s undisturbed share price. That might seem to put his reputation for financial discipline in jeopardy – not least since analysts have in the past four months cut their estimate for the smaller company’s 2023 EBITDA by 8%, per Refinitiv.

The new price, though, still stacks up. Cutting around a third of OZ’s annual expenses would, taxed and capitalised, cover the A$3.1 billion premium. That might be a stretch in this case as boss Andrew Cole is known for running a lean ship. But BHP’s lower cost of capital will help, and the global energy transition should allow BHP to mine the target’s rich seam of copper and nickel. Securing the deal could end up being a wizard move. (By Antony Currie)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

China reopening hope puts wind in Alibaba sails read more

No China is no fix for Britain’s industrial woes read more

Target is hurting more than American consumers read more

Sea is turning the tide read more

Jeff Bezos is an unlikely personal finance guru read more

Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.