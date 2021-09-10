Biden vaccine mandates provide cover for business

A healthcare worker administers a shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a pop-up vaccination site operated by SOMOS Community Care in Manhattan, Jan. 29, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

NEW YORK, Sept 10 (Reuters Breakingviews) - While Covid-19 vaccines are plentiful, only 53% of Americans have been fully inoculated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A tight labor market and jab-phobia have made some firms reluctant to require injections. New measures by the White House provide cover for businesses to force the move.

President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered many healthcare workers and most federal employees to be inoculated. Firms with over 100 workers must vaccinate employees or test weekly. These measures cover about 100 million people, or about two-thirds of employed workers.

While many technology, pharmaceutical and Wall Street firms have required vaccinations read more , retailers and restaurants have been more cautious. Dollar General (DG.N) and Darden Restaurants (DRI.N) offer workers paid time for getting shots.

Large companies can now say they don’t have a choice. Small firms can more confidently mandate shots, as the vaccine-reluctant will have fewer employment options. And the pandemic will, hopefully, be closer to winding down. (By Robert Cyran)

Editing by Gina Chon and Marjorie Backman