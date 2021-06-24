Biden’s roads deal is all in the engineering

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the bipartisan infrastructure deal in the East Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., June 24, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, June 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal read more President Joe Biden has struck with Republican and Democratic lawmakers is a miracle of engineering. For years, politicians’ hopes of spending more on roads and bridges went nowhere . So the fact that the plan on the table actually looks doable is remarkable, regardless of what actually ends up being in it.

The deal announced on Thursday is a win for Biden, who made infrastructure a part of his pitch as commander-in-chief read more . Eleven Republicans in the 100-person Senate helped craft the proposal to improve airports, highways and power grids. If all 50 Democrats support it, the bill will have the 60 votes it needs to pass. Roughly half of the spending will come from unused Covid-relief funds and other already-allocated money rather than new taxes.

Meanwhile a companion plan, which may address social priorities like healthcare and tax hikes read more that progressive Democrats demand, is taking a different route – Biden hopes to pass that through a budget-related process that only needs 51 votes. In short, he may have found a way to prevent Republicans from sinking his bipartisan plan, while also appeasing Democrats who think it doesn’t go far enough. That’s an achievement. (By Gina Chon)

