Biden’s top trustbuster offers M&A lawyer bonanza

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters Breakingviews) - America’s Federal Trade Commission isn’t giving antitrust lawyers a summer break. The revitalized agency under new chief/Amazon.com (AMZN.O) critic Lina Khan has been slashing old rules that have governed merger reviews read more . That means lots of billable hours for attorneys advising companies looking to buy or sell.

Khan has already made waves in her month at the helm. Two weeks into her term, she got the commission to rescind a 2015 agency statement that put some guardrails on the FTC’s authority and put harm to consumers, usually through pricing, at the center of measuring harm to competition. For the upcoming July meeting, she wants to jettison a 1995 statement that allowed companies in merger settlements to avoid notifying the agency of future deals.

That’s upending how companies and their attorneys vet M&A regulatory risks. While attorneys may complain about FTC overreach, they can also thank the commission for job security and fat bonuses. (By Gina Chon)

