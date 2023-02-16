The big bet against Japan’s new central bank boss: podcast
LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The world’s third largest economy picked Kazuo Ueda to be governor of the Bank of Japan. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss the challenges facing this outsider as international investors continue to bet against the BOJ keeping rates low.
(The host is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)
