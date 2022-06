The logo of Ernst & Young is seen at a branch in Zurich, Switzerland October 24, 2018. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

LONDON, June 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - EY is considering splitting its audit unit from its fast-growing consulting practice. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate a possible $60 bln valuation and why the plan may create few winners. Also, inflation is creating a murky economic picture stateside.

>

odcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.