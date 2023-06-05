













NEW YORK, June 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Binance founder Changpeng Zhao doesn’t have much to look forward to. On Monday, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission sued the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, accusing it of, among other things, artificially inflating trading volumes and failing to properly control U.S. accounts. Zhao has defended the exchange – and the cryptocurrency business – vigorously since his biggest competitor Sam Bankman-Fried was charged with fraud late last year. Even if he makes it through this regulatory blowback, crypto trading has moved against him.

The SEC alleges that Binance knowingly helped U.S. customers trade illegally on its exchange. The lawsuit also says that Binance engaged in “wash trading” – where one entity buys and sells the same financial instruments in an effort to inflate volume. Binance, in a blog post, trotted out a familiar crypto defense: The SEC, which has been vague on how cryptocurrency should be regulated, is beyond its reach.

Gary Gensler has bent over backward to avoid explicitly saying which digital assets fall under the agency’s purview, and ambiguity has generally been problematic for the industry operators who are trying to continue in the United States. Even if the SEC is out of its jurisdiction, its charges are concerning. As Zhao has said himself, exchanges are based on trust. Operating without proper controls in place, as the SEC alleges, instills the opposite. And the latest issue isn’t the only regulatory threat that Binance is facing. In March, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission filed similar charges against the company.

Broadly there are much bigger issues afoot that could be a continued risk to Binance. Cryptocurrency users are increasingly spurning corporate-owned exchanges. According to research firm CCData, Binance has lost a quarter of its market share in the past three months, and its centralized, U.S.-based peer Coinbase Global (COIN.O) is losing ground too.

Part of the problem may be that retail traders have lost loads of money. According to a report from the U.S. Federal Trade Commission in June last year, they have lost $1 billion to fraud, and that was before FTX blew up. So the market now may be mostly made up of diehard crypto believers, and they are more likely to use decentralized alternatives that are not exposed to a single company or regulatory framework. That suggests companies like Binance and Coinbase are fighting for dwindling market share and an increasingly skeptical customer. For Zhao, the best days are long gone.

