LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Adversity tends to reveal true character. It’s certainly doing so for bitcoin. A rocky period for equities this year and the more recent escalation of geopolitical tensions are making it clearer that cryptocurrency is neither a decent hedge against a slumping stock market nor a gold-like refuge.

Even as the Russia-Ukraine crisis deepened on Tuesday read more , the price of bitcoin fell as much as 5% from last week’s close, to around $36,348. The decline marks a notable contrast to the rally triggered in traditional safe havens like U.S. and German government bonds, or gold, whose price on Tuesday hit its highest since June 2021.

Cryptocurrencies are also proving to be of limited use to investors trying to construct a balanced portfolio. Owning fixed income used to do the trick, but yields fell so low thanks to ultra-loose monetary policy that it became less helpful as a buffer when equities sank. Bitcoin and its peers appeared to march to their own beat in the early days of their existence and beckoned as an uncorrelated alternative. More recently, however, cryptocurrencies have gradually moved more in synch with publicly traded shares.

What’s more, bitcoin’s daily swings in percentage terms are usually much larger than those in, say, the S&P 500 Index. Volatility can therefore bring big rewards when the cryptocurrency rises. It also means outsized losses when it falls.

The Eurekahedge Crypto-Currency Hedge Fund Index, for example, which tracks fund managers focused on decentralised digital money, fell about a fifth in January, its biggest decline since November 2018. It was a tough month for hedge funds in general, but a broader industry benchmark declined only about 1% during the same month.

An asset that amplifies the stock market’s rollercoaster ride simply does not qualify as a sanctuary or as a substitute for bonds in the quest for diversification. For thrill-seekers, though, it ticks all the boxes.

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own.)

