Signage is seen outside The Blackstone Group headquarters in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/

NEW YORK, April 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Blackstone (BX.N) is backing perpetual students with its purchase of American Campus Communities (ACC.N) for $12.8 billion, including debt. ACC, a real estate investment trust, builds and manages student housing.

The investment thesis is similar to Blackstone’s purchase of a UK student housing firm for $6 billion in 2020. Many U.S. universities haven’t built enough housing in recent years, so they need to create more accommodation. Meanwhile, cash flows largely ignore recessions because, when jobs become scarce, school looks better than unemployment. Even Covid-19 proved a short-lived blip. And ACC's portfolio skews to strong institutions like the University of Texas at Austin and the University of California, Berkeley.

For ACC boss Bill Bayless, the deal secures a premium for shareholders and ends a spat with activist investor Land & Buildings. Vehicles like Blackstone's don’t require huge returns – rental yields on dorms average under 5% – but they do need to put a lot of cash to work. The purchase fits that bill. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust has returned a respectable 12% annually since inception. Still, investors may wonder whether it really makes sense for private funds to pay up for publicly traded REITs. (By Robert Cyran)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Next Singapore leader has his work cut out read more

Biden sets Barr for Fed bank cop read more

China’s GDP surprise adds fuel to easing debate read more

Stellantis CEO’s pay is doubly wrong read more

Thoma Bravo plays PE’s favorite tune read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Richard Beales and Sharon Lam

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.