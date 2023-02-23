













NEW YORK, Feb 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Blackstone (BX.N) is finding its pairing with Bumble (BMBL.O) to be lucrative even during a down spell. Shares in the dating app founded by Whitney Wolfe Herd rose 6% on Thursday, the day after Bumble said that revenue last year jumped 19% to just over $900 million. The share price is a far cry from its high in 2021 right after its initial public offering. But Steve Schwarzman’s buyout shop, which backed the company before and after its IPO and still owns 40% of its equity, has aimed correctly.

The private equity firm bought a majority stake in Bumble in 2019 that valued the company at around $3 billion. Bumble’s enterprise value is now closer to $4 billion, but the stock is still worth two-thirds less than in 2021. Nevertheless, Blackstone doesn’t have much to sweat. The share of stock that Blackstone sold in the public offering inked it almost $2 billion. The firm nabbed another $1 billion in a secondary offer later that year. Throw in approximately $300 million in dividends, and Blackstone has already made back its investment and then some.

Its current stake, which includes a minority interest, is worth nearly $2 billion based on public market prices. The match is winning enough that Blackstone is raising more money to find others to share the love. Investing, like dating, is all about the timing. (By Jennifer Saba)

