Blackstone places safer bet in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, Sept 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - In Las Vegas, skill combined with luck is the best way to come out ahead. That’s how private equity firm Blackstone (BX.N) hit the jackpot with a $5.7 billion deal to sell the Cosmopolitan casino. It caught a break when it bought the business seven years ago and is applying its know-how with some slick shuffling.

Blackstone scooped up the Cosmopolitan after a rocky run in Sin City. Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), which never intended to own a casino, took it over in mid-2008 when the developer defaulted. Las Vegas was in a deep rut after the financial crisis and took ages to recover, according to figures from the city’s Convention and Visitors Authority Research Center. When Blackstone arrived, Cosmopolitan had yet to generate a profit.

Las Vegas was heading in the right direction, however. Clubs and restaurants, including the Cosmopolitan’s Marquee and Eggslut, became attractions beyond the blackjack tables. Visitor numbers blew through pre-crisis levels the year of Blackstone’s acquisition. In the 12 months leading up to Covid-19 lockdowns, the company booked $316 million of EBITDAR, earnings that back out rent and other items, and if the second quarter is any indication, the upcoming year will be even better.

If Blackstone invested a quarter of the original purchase price, or about $400 million, in 2014, the implied return would be an impressive 10 times its money. Even though only half as many people visited Las Vegas in 2020 as in 2019, public market valuations have soared. That suggests Blackstone got a little lucky with the timing.

The skill is in the structure. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust and partners are buying the real estate assets while MGM Resorts takes the casino operations, in what’s known as an opco/propco transaction. The landlords will collect no less than $200 million in rent annually, imputing a 5% capitalisation rate.

That rate of return is lower than other recent Las Vegas transactions, but also isn’t bad considering current yields. Plus, Blackstone will collect rent regardless of MGM’s ups and downs, distancing itself a bit from the gambling business. With a healthy pile of chips to cash in, Blackstone knows well enough not to press its luck.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Blackstone said on Sept. 27 it would sell the Cosmopolitan casino for $5.65 billion. Under terms of the deal, MGM Resorts International will buy the operations of the business for $1.6 billion while Stonepeak Partners, Cherng Family Trust and Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust will acquire the property assets for roughly $4 billion.

- As part of the agreement, MGM is entering a 30-year lease agreement and will pay an initial annual rent of $200 million with the rate increasing 2% annually for the first 15 years.

