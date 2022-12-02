













NEW YORK, Dec 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Investors knocked around $8 billion off Blackstone’s (BX.N) market capitalization on Thursday after it said investors were fleeing a flagship real estate fund. That’s hardly the making of a crisis. But it’s a nasty black eye for the $125 billion Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust, one of the private-equity giant’s star earners.

For any investment fund that takes money from investors to plow into hard-to-sell assets like property, the ultimate fear is that clients all ask for their cash back at once. If a fund can’t meet the withdrawals from cash or more liquid assets, it would have to offload investments at fire-sale prices to get money as quickly as possible, leading to a vicious feedback loop.

Blackstone, like all firms that weathered the financial crisis of 2008, has seen that movie before. So BREIT’s structure has safeguards against this. The real-estate fund only allows withdrawals of 5% of its net asset value - which stood at $69 billion in November- per quarter. Blackstone said this week that it has hit that trip wire. Fortunately, some $3 billion of withdrawals for October and November are still small compared with the $11 billion or so in cash that BREIT is likely to have, factoring in both what it had in mid-November and the proceeds from selling two casinos this week. Inflows, too, have slowed but not stopped in recent quarters.

That doesn’t mean it won’t hurt. BREIT is a tidy earner of fees. Blackstone finance chief Michael Chae told a conference last year that the fund earns revenue equivalent to about 2.5% of net assets, and keeps about half of that in profit. That would be just under $900 million based on the fund’s size in November - equivalent to nearly 17% of total fee-related earnings for the last four quarters.

Blackstone’s shares trade at around 17 times its forward-year earnings, according to Refinitiv. So based on some simple math, the erasure of $8 billion of Blackstone’s market value suggests investors think perhaps half of BREIT’s profit might go up in smoke. It’s just a bruise, but a painful one nevertheless.

CONTEXT NEWS

Asset management firm Blackstone said on Dec. 1 that investor requests to withdraw their money from the Blackstone Real Estate Investment Trust, also known as BREIT, had breached the limits set on the fund.

BREIT’s terms allow for investor redemptions equivalent to 2% of its net asset value a month, or 5% per quarter. While Blackstone said it would honor the 2.7% worth of requests it received for October, it would observe the stated limits in future.

Blackstone shares fell 7% on Dec. 1 to close at $85.04.

