ROME, April 14 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Benettons and Blackstone (BX.N) are hitting the road. Fearing a takeover offer from rival funds, the U.S. private equity titan and the sweater-to-motorway tycoons led by Alessandro Benetton are offering 19 billion euros in cash, plus a dividend, to buy infrastructure group Atlantia (ATL.MI), which the Benettons partly own. At 58 billion euros including debt, the deal looks steep. Even so, inflation-protected returns and proceeds from an asset sale explain the appeal.

A vehicle co-owned by the billionaires and Blackstone will offer 23 euros a share to Atlantia investors plus a 0.74 euro dividend. That’s nearly 40% above the stock’s six-month average. It significantly raises the bar for U.S. funds Brookfield and Global Infrastructure Partners, which have also expressed interest read more after siding with on-off Atlantia partner and ACS (ACS.MC) Chairman Florentino Pérez.

Adding end-2021 net debt of nearly 39 billion euros, the bid values the Milan-listed company at 58 billion euros, not including around 9 billion euros of minorities and various other adjustments. That’s about 11 times the EBITDA of 5.1 billion euros Atlantia is targeting for 2024, well above the 6.5 times of French rival Vinci (SGEF.PA), which also has a construction business. But it’s in line with valuations for Aéroports de Paris (ADP.PA), Refinitiv estimates show.

Blackstone is bringing an extra slug of leverage to proceedings. It’s providing just over 4 billion euros of equity to its acquisition vehicle, into which the Benettons are depositing their 6.5 billion euro stake. An extra 8 billion euros of debt to fund the 19 billion euros of equity, plus the dividends, would push Atlantia’s overall leverage to above 47 billion euros.

Still, the deal looks better if you factor in the agreed sale of Atlantia’s Italian motorway unit ASPI. Atlantia will cash in 8 billion euros and lose nearly 9 billion euros of debt. That lowers the enterprise value to 50 billion euros, after factoring in the minorities and other adjustments. Assuming Atlantia delivers an ASPI-less EBIT of 2.2 billion euros in 2024, post-tax returns would be just below the company’s estimated cost of capital of around 4%, Breakingviews calculations show. But returns should improve after 2025, when Atlantia’s airports business could fully recover from the pandemic.

Motorways and airports can be a potent hedge to rising inflation. Infrastructure groups tend to own regulated concessions that link to price increases. More than 70% of assets owned by infrastructure companies have scope to pass through the impact of inflation to customers, a survey by Colonial First State Asset Management shows. That’s valuable for the pension funds and sovereign wealth funds that invest in Blackstone products. And it means its Italian gambit may just about work.

- Italy’s Benetton family and U.S. private equity fund Blackstone will launch a takeover bid for Milan-listed infrastructure and mobility group Atlantia, according to April 14 filings.

- Under the plan, an investment vehicle named BidCo would offer 23 euros per share in cash for each Atlantia share, giving it an equity value of 19 billion euros, plus a dividend of 0.74 euros a share. The offer represents a near-40% premium over the stock’s six-month average once the dividend is included.

- The offer values Atlantia at around 58 billion euros once Atlantia’s end-2021 net debt of 38.6 billion euros is included but before a planned sale of motorway unit ASPI that will bring in 8.2 billion euros of cash and reduce debt by 8.6 billion euros and before minorities.

- BidCo is 65% controlled by the Benetton family and 35% controlled by Blackstone.

- BidCo will finance the deal with around 8 billion euros of debt, insiders told Breakingviews. The Benettons will confer their 33% stake in Atlantia to BidCo and Blackstone will provide more than 4 billion euros of equity.

