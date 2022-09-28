













LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Britain’s currency crisis may have an upside after all – at least for foreign investors. Blackstone’s (BX.N) Steve Schwarzman is paying 80 million pounds for 17th-century country estate Conholt Park, the City A.M. newspaper reported. That deal would have been agreed long before a recent collapse in sterling, prompted by Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s so-called mini-budget, which pushed the pound down to $1.07. But it’s exactly the kind of purchase that will make more sense the lower the pound goes.

For stocks, bonds and other financial investments, whose values are based on a stream of cash flows, the benefits are nuanced. Prices go down in foreign-currency terms, but so do sterling earnings. And to the extent that future cash flows are denominated in dollars or euros, the sterling purchase price should rise.

It’s different for assets that either don’t generate any income or are worth owning for non-financial reasons, like country estates. The same may go for sports teams, prestigious London hotels and department stores. U.S. investors just bought Chelsea soccer club, while Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund last year swooped on rival Newcastle United. Buyers from both regions may further exploit the fact that Britain’s trophy assets just got a lot cheaper. (By Liam Proud)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

EasyJet gives carbon offset reform a handy shove read more

Nexi can play catch-up with rival Worldline read more

Leapmotor’s modest IPO obviates big leap of faith read more

Clock ticks for reining in TikTok risk read more

Grab’s steady steering offers a smoother ride read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.