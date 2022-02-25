Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey testifies during a remote video hearing held by subcommittees of the U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee on "Social Media's Role in Promoting Extremism and Misinformation" in Washington, U.S., March 25, 2021. U.S. House of Representatives Energy and Commerce Committee/Handout via Reuters

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - “Relief” was the word several Wall Street analysts tossed out after Block (SQ.N), the payments group formerly known as Square run by Jack Dorsey, reported fourth-quarter numbers on Thursday. Continuing customer growth in its core Cash App business put to rest immediate fears of a slowdown stemming from intense competition.

Sure enough, relief brought a rally on Friday morning, with Block’s market value – $55 billion at Thursday’s close – up more than 20% in early trade. That’s a turnaround from Wednesday’s nadir, a mark more than 70% below the rose-tinted high for the shares last August.

Block still looks cheap to some analysts. Yet in 2022 Dorsey, whose full attention is with Block after giving up the chief executive job at Twitter (TWTR.N) in November, needs not only to deliver further growth but also to make his acquisition of Australian buy-now-pay-later outfit Afterpay count. The boss’s timing was good: The deal, worth a sky-high $29 billion read more when announced last August, was priced in stock near the peak for Block’s shares. Next comes a grittier test of his merger integration skills. (By Richard Beales)

Editing by Jennifer Saba and Pranav Kiran