













NEW YORK, April 24 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Walt Disney (DIS.N) is making good on its promises. The $180 billion company run by Bob Iger is kicking off its second round of layoffs, according to Reuters, part of an effort to cut $5.5 billion in costs. That’s a solid effort to keep activist Nelson Peltz, who had griped about Disney’s margins, at bay for now. The tricky part is ensuring assets don’t lose even more value before Iger heads out the door.

In response to Peltz’s activist campaign earlier this year, the company said it would make big cuts. This move is part of an effort to eliminate 7,000 jobs, and it follows other titans including Netflix (NFLX.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O) that are streamlining businesses as the U.S. economy starts to pull back. Only it comes at a precarious time for Disney. Iger said he would leave the company and is meant to be setting up a successor. He has roughly 20 months left on his tenure until he gives himself the heave ho.

In the meantime, there are businesses that could be sold. ESPN, where some of the layoffs will take place, is one. It’s possible that trimming the fat sets the division – or any others – up better to be hived off. After all, it’s a playbook private equity firms use regularly. The trouble is that Disney’s stock, which has gone up 2%, has fairly significantly underperformed Netflix, Paramount Global (PARA.O) and Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) since Iger returned. The balance act is ensuring Iger doesn’t degrade value, leaving a mess for his successor, whenever that person comes along. (By Lauren Silva Laughlin)

Reuters Graphics Reuters Graphics

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Thyssenkrupp gives investors wrong kind of breakup read more

Philips’ convalescence has way longer to run read more

TPG’s funeral deal is stuck in awkward purgatory read more

South Korea’s chip dilemma gets sharper read more

P&G earns household-staple status read more

‘South Park’ showdown animates streaming dilemma read more

Editing by Jennifer Saba and Sharon Lam











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.