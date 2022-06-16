BoE chooses rate wisdom over inflation paranoia
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, June 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of England is sticking to slow and steady. It raised its key rate by 25 basis points on Thursday, to 1.25%, defying speculation about a harder counterpunch against inflation now running at 9% in the UK. Governor Andrew Bailey thus refused to follow his counterparts at the U.S. Federal Reserve and Swiss National Bank, who this week surprised markets with respective 75 and 50 basis points hikes in their policy rates.
The BoE was first among major central banks to raise rates in December last year. It may be now the first to worry about a looming economic slowdown, which higher rates would only make worse. Stung by criticism of last year’s incorrect forecasts about “transitory” inflation, many central bankers seem eager to show they are now tackling the beast, even though most economic indicators point to price pressures easing in the months to come. With the UK expected to be the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development’s worst-performing economy next year, the BoE has wisely chosen not to add to the pain. (By Pierre Briançon)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Bank WhatsApp crackdown is dilemma for dealmakers read more
Antitrust cops’ quixotic PE warning read more
Go-Ahead investors can afford to wait for next bus read more
Fertilizer woes plant seeds of doubt beyond food read more
Credit Suisse’s investment-bank drag will persist read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.