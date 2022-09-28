













LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Bank of England has kickstarted a necessary series of British economic U-turns. UK Prime Minister Liz Truss’s plan to slash taxes has sent the pound and bond prices into a tailspin. The fallout makes it even harder for Governor Andrew Bailey to convince markets he can tighten monetary policy. His decision on Wednesday to buy UK government debt and delay plans to sell down its 857 billion pound ($915 billion) bond portfolio carries big risks. But it may make the necessary interest rate hikes easier.

Truss’s unfunded tax cuts, unveiled last Friday, started a riot in the debt market. The yield on 10-year UK government bonds had shot up by over a percentage point since last Friday as investors dumped UK assets amid fears of runaway spending and inflation. Bailey needs to persuade investors he will belatedly act to stem price rises. That means being willing to jack up interest rates, even at the expense of stalling economic growth and lifting borrowing costs for homeowners and companies.

The turmoil comes at a particularly bad time because, like the Federal Reserve, the BoE has been preparing to reverse its policy of quantitative easing. That involves shrinking the portfolio of bonds the central bank acquired during recent financial and economic crises. Bailey’s goal is to cut holdings by 80 billion pounds over the next year. This so-called quantitative tightening would require asset managers and investors to buy more bonds even as the government cranks up borrowing. The prospect spooked markets. By Wednesday morning UK 30-year benchmark bonds , for example, had fallen over 20% in value since Friday.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The numbers are daunting. UBS analysts reckon issuance of gilts, after factoring in sales and redemptions from QT, will reach 355 billion pounds in the year ending March 2024. That’s more than the last three years combined. Already there were signs that government bond markets were starting to function poorly. One was the widening gap between the rate at which brokers will buy and sell bonds, the so-called bid-ask spread. One trader told Breakingviews brokers were citing a spread of around 4 basis points for two-year bonds, up from a normal level of 1 basis point.

The BoE’s response to what it called “dysfunction” in the markets is therefore logical, and effective: bond yields dropped sharply after the announcement. But it comes at a cost. There’s a clear danger that the central bank appears to be subsidising the government whose wayward policies created the turmoil. Yet a more orderly bond market will also make it easier for the bank to wield its chief policy weapon of higher interest rates. If Bailey can now tighten monetary policy without freaking out investors, his U-turn will have been worth the risk.

Reuters Graphics

Follow @Unmack1 on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

The Bank of England said on Sept. 28 that it will begin purchases of long-dated government bonds, in a reversal of plans to start shrinking its government debt holding.

The bank cited a “significant” repricing of UK assets in recent days, which followed Prime Minister Liz Truss’s announcement of a fiscal package with 45 billion pounds of unfunded tax cuts on Sept. 23.

“Were dysfunction in this market to continue or worsen, there would be a material risk to UK financial stability,” the BoE said in a statement.

The bank said it would postpone its plans to begin selling government bonds in the week starting Oct. 3, but that it still planned to shrink its balance sheet by 80 billion pounds over the next 12 months.

UK 30-year government bond yields were 5.06% as of 0830 GMT on Sept. 28, according to Tradeweb prices, up from around 3.5% on Sept. 22 and 3.06% on Sept. 1. After the BoE announcement they had fallen back to 4.471%. The yield on 10-year UK gilts fell back from 4.56% to 4.373%.

The International Monetary Fund on Sept. 27 criticised the UK’s Sept. 23 package, arguing in a statement that it would undermine monetary policy and increase inequality. “Given elevated inflation pressures in many counties including the UK, we do not recommend large and untargeted fiscal packages at this juncture.”

Bank of England Chief Economist Huw Pill said on Sept. 27 that the government’s action would require a “significant monetary response”.

The BoE is allowing its portfolio of government bonds to mature and will soon start selling bonds, so-called active quantitative tightening. It plans to shrink its portfolio by 80 billion pounds over the course of the next year, it said in August and reiterated on Sept. 22. The portfolio currently totals 857 billion pounds, comprising government and corporate bonds.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by George Hay and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.