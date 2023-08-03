LONDON, Aug 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The first of the “Big Three” central banks to lift borrowing costs after the pandemic will probably be the last to cut them. The Bank of England on Thursday raised UK interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point to a 15-year peak of 5.25%. Governor Andrew Bailey and his colleagues also vowed monetary policy would remain “sufficiently restrictive for sufficiently long” to bring inflation down to the BoE’s 2% target. That may not happen until the first quarter of 2025, BoE estimates show, forcing UK businesses, consumers and homeowners to continue to live with high borrowing costs. Consumer prices rose at an annual pace of 7.9% in June.

Bailey declined to say when the BoE might cut rates, but this will likely happen after the U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Money markets indicators suggest U.S. rates have peaked and the Fed will start cutting in mid-2024, with the ECB a month or two behind, according to derivatives pricing data collected by Refinitiv. As for the BoE, traders are betting that rates will hit 5.5% in September and stay elevated for the whole of next year. Despite an early start, Bailey’s fight against stubborn inflation is likely to drag on for longer. (By Francesco Guerrera)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

TikTok trendsetter e.l.f. models beauty’s new look read more

Carlyle’s big fee strain comes into sharper view read more

Klein’s UK SPAC deal is more swan song than encore read more

Coca-Cola bottler bulks up challenged empire read more

Uber drives further up the road to redemption read more

Editing by Lisa Jucca and Oliver Taslic

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.