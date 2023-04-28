













HONG KONG, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bank of Japan (8301.T) Governor Kazuo Ueda refrained from tweaking monetary policy in his inaugural meeting on Friday, relieving those worried that Japan Inc would liquidate offshore positions en masse if rates rise and destabilise international markets.

Investors perched on the edge of their seats for this meeting because Japan’s consumer price inflation picture has morphed since Ueda took over from Haruhiko Kuroda in April. What once looked solely like temporary “cost-push” hikes engendered by volatile energy and food prices are starting to look more entrenched. So-called “core-core CPI”, which excludes both of those factors, has been blasting upward, rising 3.8% year-on-year in March – faster than the overall index and way above the official 2% target. At the same time ultra-low interest rates are warping the bond market and depressing the yen. That would seem to create room for Ueda to at least tweak Kuroda’s trademark “yield curve control” policy that holds key sovereign bond rates around zero.

Instead Ueda kept YCC in place and tweaked the forward guidance to remove reference to pandemic-related risks. The BOJ predicts inflation will fall back below 2% soon and plans a policy review over the next year or so. That suggests the BOJ is more worried about weak growth – it expects 1.4% this fiscal year - than inflation. That’s not unreasonable, but doubts about the sustainability of Japan’s monetary stubbornness will grow louder. (By Pete Sweeney)

