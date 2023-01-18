













LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Some fights are not worth having. Acquisition machine Melrose (MRON.L) is locked in a messy spat with a group of bondholders, who reckon the 6 billion pound group’s plan to spin off its car parts division, acquired with GKN in 2018, may have triggered a default. The creditors worry that a demerger will leave them stuck as lenders to a smaller aviation business, as more than half the group’s operating profit, as of 2022 half-year results, will travel to the auto unit. They argue the debt should have been repaid early.

Melrose says the creditors’ claims are spurious. Hence the dispute is likely to be settled in court. That process will have to decide, for example, whether the demerger constitutes a transfer of “substantially all” the company’s assets or not.

Still, it seems a strange fight to pick. The relevant bonds only amount to 130 million pounds. Redeeming them at par, rather than the current traded price, would only cost just over 20 million pounds. Bondholders have a habit of remembering legal slights. For a company that specialises in dealmaking and careful use of leverage, it all seems more trouble than it's worth. (By Neil Unmack)

