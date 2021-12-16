Boohoo slump will outlast its festive partywear

A woman poses with a smartphone showing the Boohoo app in front of the Boohoo logo on display in this illustration taken September 30, 2020.

LONDON, Dec 16 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Boohoo (BOOH.L) investors got a fright on Thursday. The 2 billion pound online polyester palace and owner of the Nasty Gal brand slashed its net sales growth forecast to between 12% and 14% for the year ending in February, compared to 20% to 25% previously. It also now expects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 6% to 7%, compared to previous guidance of around 9%. Shares fell 20%.

The reasons are mixed. Higher freight costs should be temporary. But subdued enthusiasm from fashionistas outside its domestic UK market and more customers returning clothes than before the pandemic are weightier problems. It now trades at 15 times 2022 earnings, a 32% discount to more mature rival Asos (ASOS.L).

A revenue and profitability warning this late in the year also tarnishes management’s credibility just as the company emerges from a scandal over working conditions at its suppliers read more . Boohoo’s low-cost business model risks coming apart at the seams. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Citi diversity brag is begging for rivals’ riposte read more

3M is a banker’s idea of no fun read more

Cineworld’s legal scary movie implies asset sales read more

Disquiet in Westpac realm puts CEO on hot seat read more

Silver Lake targets an early lead in Aussie soccer read more

Chanel’s CEO pick is sign it will shun the bourse read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

Editing by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok