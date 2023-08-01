LONDON, Aug 1 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bernard Looney is throwing cash at BP’s (BP.L) shortcomings. In the three months to the end of June the $109 billion European oil major missed expectations by a wide margin, with net income falling 70% to $2.6 billion year-on-year. Given that was down to temporary issues like low diesel prices hitting BP’s refining arm and a slew of U.S. refinery outages, Looney arguably didn’t need to squeeze out more dividends and undertake a higher-than-expected $1.5 billion buyback plan. Investors still appreciated the gesture: shares rose 2%.

Long-term, however, Looney has a bit of an issue. Wael Sawan, his counterpart at rival Shell (SHEL.L) who only took the helm this year, has refocused his company on “molecules” – from oil and gas to low-carbon hydrogen and biofuels. In comparison BP’s strategy seems a bit scattergun. Looney is still aiming to go big in electricity generation via solar and wind power: he recently boosted the latter by paying up on a German wind auction. But earlier this year he also slowed the pace at which he was exiting oil.

It’s not all doom and gloom. BP’s stock has risen around 3.5% since the start of this year, outperforming U.S. rivals like Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) and Chevron (CVX.N). But Shell has done better, and Bernstein analysts recently estimated BP was trading at a yawning 87% discount to the sum of its parts. The risk for Looney is that if investors want to own one European oil major, it won’t be his. (By Yawen Chen)

