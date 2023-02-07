













LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - BP (BP.L) is trying to stop the rot. The $108 billion UK oil group’s bumper 2022 results on Tuesday recorded a stellar 30.5% return on average capital employed. Yet Chief Executive Bernard Looney presides over a company that trades on less than 3 times forecast 2023 EBITDA and has underperformed its big oil major rivals since he was unveiled as boss in February 2020. His solution is to do what higher-valued U.S. oil groups like Exxon Mobil (XOM.N) do: pump more oil.

In fairness, Looney is still planning to sign off on 50 gigawatts of wind and solar investments by 2030. And he wants energy-transition assets like hydrogen, bioenergy and electric-vehicle charging to account for up to half BP’s annual $14 billion to $18 billion of capital investment. But fresh investment in oil and gas means he only plans to cut oil production by 25% by 2030, rather than 40%.

BP shares rose 5% on the news. But apply Exxon’s 2025 multiple to the $49 billion of EBITDA Looney now thinks he could make in the same year, and his market capitalisation should exceed $300 billion, or three times its current level. The reason that probably won’t happen any time soon is that BP is still planning to cut oil production and hike non-fossil fuel investment more than American rivals. One of them may lob in a bid. Otherwise, BP may remain too dirty for sustainable investors, and too clean for the rest. (By George Hay)

Reuters Graphics

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

loading

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

EV makers fill up on cash before looming pileup read more

Real and fake meat share problems read more

Renault’s Nissan upshot is mostly good news read more

India’s Vodafone rescue has strings attached read more

Rapid hiring has bad and worse consequences read more

Editing by Liam Proud and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.