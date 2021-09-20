BP’s hard baptism goes with transition territory

BP's new Chief Executive Bernard Looney gives a speech in central London, Britain February 12, 2020.

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bernard Looney’s big adventure just had its first birthday. In the year since the BP (BP.L) chief executive fleshed out his strategy to pivot to renewable energy, he has seen his $84 billion group’s share price lag rivals like Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L), , been obliged to sell choice assets to cut debt, and has now just replaced the boss of his all-important wind and solar arm. If he needs a spot of inspiration, Looney should check out how $58 billion Danish green star Orsted was faring at a similar stage in its transition.

A Reuters special report on Monday laid out in uncomfortable detail the BP boss’s travails since September 2020’s “BP Week”. Looney sold decent oil assets in Oman earlier this year after chairing a strategy meeting at which he declared the company’s $39 billion of net debt to be too high. And last week Dev Sanyal, the veteran insider who presented the renewables strategy last year, abruptly quit to head Switzerland’s Varo Energy.

BP investors can take two approaches to the ongoing soap opera. They could interpret Sanyal’s exit as a vote of no confidence in BP being able to reach its targeted 50 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2030. Sanyal has spent big on UK seabed auctions, but investors fret about returns. Yet Looney swiftly hired a credible replacement, RWE Renewables boss Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath.

A better approach for investors might be to reflect that Orsted (ORSTED.CO), which trades at around 40 times next year’s estimated earnings, was in a similar funk a decade ago. The company formerly known as Dong Energy at the time was wrestling with an S&P credit downgrade and questions about its pivot from fossil fuels to wind power. Its CEO and chairman had also just had a bust-up that saw the former leave.

Looney may have one more factor in his favour. Increasingly, sustainable investors are moving away from just dumping so-called sin stocks in favour of engaging with managers to force change. Those who took the plunge when Dong Energy listed in 2016 have seen their shares more than triple. Following that logic, the smart trade may be to bet on BP over Orsted.

- BP on Sept. 14 named Anja-Isabel Dotzenrath, a former chief executive of RWE Renewables, to oversee the British company's rapid expansion into renewable energy following the unexpected departure of BP's head of low carbon and natural gas Dev Sanyal.

- Reuters special report on BP was published on Sept. 20.

