













LONDON, May 2 (Reuters Breakingviews) - British oil major BP (BP.L) is learning the hard way that simply paring back its climate goals is not enough to satisfy shareholders. Investors had cheered its February decision to walk back previously targeted 2030 oil and gas production cuts: BP’s shares rose 12% from Feb. 6 to Friday, compared with Shell’s (SHEL.L) 2%. But they are also quick to punish. The company on Tuesday said it would buy back just under $1.8 billion of shares this quarter, which was roughly $1 billion less than its plans for the previous three-month period. BP’s shares subsequently fell 5% on Tuesday morning, wiping $6 billion off its market value, despite otherwise rosy earnings.

Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss pointed out that the decision was consistent with BP’s commitment to allocate 60% of 2023 surplus cash flow to share buybacks. The buyback therefore seems to have disappointed because cash flows were lower than expected, partly due to a rise in bonus compensation. The company kept its targeted 4% annual dividend increase. But shareholders’ knee-jerk reaction shows they may be losing patience. CEO Bernard Looney is getting heat from both sides, with some investors pushing for faster decarbonisation and others willing him to pump more oil. Tuesday’s setback shows that scrapping green targets alone is not enough to please the cash-hungry crowd. BP risks getting stuck halfway between profitability and sustainability. (By Yawen Chen)

