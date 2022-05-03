BP’s windfall-tax shield still leaves it exposed
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
LONDON, May 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bernard Looney’s first de-Russified results should be a cause for celebration. While the BP (BP.L) boss had to swallow a $24 billion hit from writing the value of his 20% Rosneft (ROSN.MM) stake to zero, he also made $6.2 billion of underlying first-quarter earnings from sky-high oil and gas prices. Besides beating analyst expectations by 39%, that let the $100 billion UK oil major cut its net debt and reduce the hit to its balance sheet from quitting Russia.
There’s such a thing as doing too well, though. Politicians hunting for windfalls to tax in Spain and Italy are struggling for lucrative targets read more – many electricity groups are not reaping bumper profits after selling their power forward when prices were lower. BP’s first-quarter earnings, however, dwarf 2021’s $2.6 billion. Looney’s promise of $23 billion of extra UK investment this decade looks like a response to finance minister Rishi Sunak’s public intimations of a windfall tax. Prime Minister Boris Johnson admittedly appears to be against a raid read more . But with a further $2.5 billion of share buybacks announced on Tuesday, BP may yet get thwacked. (By George Hay)
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
JetBlue antitrust risk haunts Spirit read more
U.S. consumers holding up better than Amazon read more
Crypto moves herald era of the blockchain buyout read more
Glencore has a warming climate of distrust read more
U.S. GDP decline obscures solid economy read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.