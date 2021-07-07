Brand IPO hinges on Elvis not leaving the building

An Elvis Presley fan shows his T-shirt at the four-day Collingwood Elvis Festival in Collingwood, Ontario July 25, 2015.

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - What do Marilyn Monroe, Elvis Presley and Brooks Brothers have in common? They’re all in the cemetery, for one thing. But for the owner of the rights to their brands, they are very much alive. Authentic Brands is preparing its stock market debut with a mooted $10 billion valuation. Although its business of scooping up ailing retailers is thriving, the danger is the aforementioned Elvis leaves the building.

Authentic Brands was founded in 2010 and makes its money from scooping up retail brands that have recently fallen out of favour, like Nine West and Forever 21, and also the rights to famous icons like Monroe, Presley, and even former basketball star Shaquille O’Neal. It then signs lucrative licencing agreements with manufacturers that want to slap the image of that celebrity or make clothes under that retailer’s brand. It also owns around 1,500 stores through a joint venture with Simon Property (SPG.N) called SPARC.

Notwithstanding the slightly ghoulish way it has snapped up pandemic retail roadkill, Authentic Brands has no expensive overheads like warehouses, inventory and retail staff. Last year, when the pandemic was eviscerating the high street, its net income nearly tripled to $211 million. It made around 83% of its near $490 million revenue in 2020 from royalty fees and its adjusted EBITDA margin is an eye-watering 76%.

Fresh funds will allow the brand owner to pounce on the next round of zombie retailers. Over the past year, retail stalwarts like Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney, J. Crew and Topshop-owner Arcadia have collapsed into administration. The pandemic has exacerbated trends like online shopping, meaning more will go under. The round of cash will also help pay off some of Authentic Brands’ $1.4 billion net debt pile, which is around 4 times its 2020 EBITDA.

A $10 billion valuation would mean Authentic Brands trades on 32 times trailing EBITDA multiple, in line with fellow brand enthusiast Endeavour (EDR.N). Yet as the company acknowledges in its initial public offering materials, brands like Juicy Couture and Nautica could lose favour. Authentic Brands may also see a collapse in revenue if one of the living celebrities it markets gets cancelled, or one of the deceased ones gets reassessed. Then zombie status might not just apply to Authentic Brands’ targets.

- Authentic Brands on July 6 filed for a U.S. initial public offering.

- In a regulatory filing, Authentic Brands listed asset manager BlackRock, U.S. private equity firm General Atlantic and mall owner Simon Property among its shareholders.

- Authentic Brands, which among others owns the Brooks Brothers and Forever 21 brands, plans to list its stock on the New York Stock Exchange.

- The company’s 2020 net income jumped to about $211 million from $72.5 million a year earlier, while its revenue rose nearly 2% to $488.9 million.

- The firm was targeting a valuation of about $10 billion in its IPO, CNBC reported in May, citing a person familiar with the matter.

- The Nautica brand owner also said in the filing that it intended to buy more brands, with opportunities within lifestyle, entertainment and other new areas.

- BofA Securities, JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs are among the lead underwriters to the IPO.

