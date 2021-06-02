Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Brazil expects 5G auction next month- minister

Lisandra Paraguassu
A man checks his mobile phone as a woman riding a bike passes next to a big Brazilian flag in Sao Paulo, Brazil June 28, 2018. REUTERS/Nacho Doce/Files

Brazil's communications Minister Fabio Faria said on Wednesday the government expects the spectrum auction for 5G networks to happen next month.

The minister does not expect the analysis of the auction rules by Brazil's audit court TCU to delay the auction, saying the government has responded to all the court's questions.

Faria said he expects all state capitals in the country to have 5G Stand Alone working by July next year. Telecom operators will have to comply with all the requirements of the auction by 2028. The auction mandates companies to deliver 4G internet networks to all Brazilian cities and fiber networks in Brazil's northern region.

A Brazilian government delegation is visiting the U.S. next week to discuss private 5G networks with the U.S. government.

Brazilian ministers also plan to meet investors, investment banks and companies including Motorola Solutions (MSI.N), IBM (IBM.N) and AT&T Inc. (T.N).

