Brazil’s JBS takes meaty punt on “Global Britain”

A traditional British meal of sausages and mashed potato in gravy, known as Bangers and Mash, is pictured in G. Kelly's pie and mash shop in east London June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brexit could be driving M&A after all. Kerry Group(KYGa.I) said on Friday it would sell its consumer foods' meats and prepared meals business in the UK and Ireland to Pilgrim's Pride (PPC.O), 80% owned by Brazilian meat giant JBS (JBSS3.SA), for 819 million euros in cash. That allows the Irish group focus on higher margin flavourings and ingredients . Its shares rose 4%.

Ingesting the business, the rump of which is in the UK, could be a political punt. The 8.5 times expected 2021 EBITDA valuation for the maker of Richmond and Denny sausages looks pricey compared to Pilgrims itself, which trades at 6 times, according to Refinitiv. But a trade deal that enabled JBS to flood Britain with cheap meat could increase EBITDA. Australia this week set a precedent with zero tariff and zero quota access for agricultural exporters read more . British farmers will be getting nervous. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

