Breakdown: COP26 gets an ambitions downgrade

LONDON, Oct 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A week before it starts, COP26 has already received the last rites. Glasgow’s United Nations climate conference kicks off on Oct. 31 without Chinese leader Xi Jinping or Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, whose countries are jointly responsible for a third of annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. To avoid the gathering being a complete non-event, attendees need to reset their expectations.

THE COP26 NIRVANA SCENARIO

According to the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the earth can tolerate only another 500 billion tonnes of emissions without risking increasingly damaging atmospheric warming in excess of 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. Given current annual emissions of 50 billion tonnes, the heavy lifting has to happen this decade.

The ideal outcome would thus be for the biggest emitters to follow the United States (15% of emissions), the European Union (8%) and the United Kingdom (1%) in pledging to more than halve their GHG output by 2030, and eliminate it entirely by 2050. If China (28%), India (7%) and Russia (5%) chose COP26 to sign up, the conference would be a huge success, and humanity would probably dodge the worst climate-change bullet.

THE COP26 REALITY

Unfortunately, that looks unlikely. Although developed world investors have become used to western companies and governments promising to eradicate net emissions by 2050, the 2015 Paris Agreement didn’t require the likes of China and India to devise similar “net zero” targets. Instead, Paris envisaged “ratchets” every five years in which everyone improved on their “nationally determined contributions” (NDCs).

A week away from the event, the NDCs aren’t looking great. While 116 countries have submitted an updated NDC, China and India haven’t. Taking all 192 Paris signatories into account, the UN reckons emissions will actually rise 16% by 2030, instead of falling by the required 45%. That implies 2.7 degrees Celsius of warming by 2100. China and Saudi Arabia have now both set targets to be net zero by 2060, but these are largely meaningless without tangible action now.

Unhelpfully, global brotherly love is presently in short supply. There’s the nationalism surrounding Covid-19 vaccination and the current energy crisis. And China and western powers are getting shirty over trade and Taiwan.

QUICK WIN ONE: MUCH MORE HELP FOR POORER COUNTRIES

One way to keep significant 2030 emissions cuts alive is for rich countries to stop being tight. The Paris deal obliged wealthy nations – broadly the members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development – to provide $100 billion a year to poorer countries to help them decarbonise their economies. In fact, only $80 billion of this in public and private funds has materialised, and the UK said on Monday the original target may not be hit until 2023. The Like-Minded Developing Countries, which includes China and India, last week berated rich countries for breaking their pledge. They have a point. Net-zero pledges are tougher for fossil fuel-intensive developing economies hit by Covid-19.

Developing world negotiators actually want $750 billion a year. That sounds exorbitant, but the International Energy Agency reckons a 1.5 degrees Celsius world needs $4 trillion of clean energy investment from 2026, with developing economies sucking up the lion’s share.

Happily for rich-nation taxpayers, this won’t all be coming from them. Multilateral lenders like the World Bank would supply some funding, perhaps after receiving more capital from their rich-country backers. But the vast majority needs to come from private capital investing in developing economies, which would much happen more readily if developed world governments acted decisively. Right now, the OECD thinks under a fifth of the $80 billion advanced is private capital.

QUICK WIN TWO: COAL AND METHANE

Even if its leader doesn’t show up, China is still COP26’s key player. It’s not impossible that Xi announces via video link that China will aim for its GHG emissions to peak in 2025 instead of 2030. Key to this is coal.

The fossil fuel belches out 10 billion tonnes of CO2 a year, a fifth of the planet’s total, according to the IEA. China has already pledged to stop supporting new coal plants abroad. That’s good news: The IEA reckons overseas Chinese plants represent over half the 350-plus gigawatts (GW) planned globally. But the energy agency says governments have to deal with the world’s 2,100 GW fleet of existing coal-fired plants. If they don’t, these plants will eat up over half the remaining 500 billion tonnes of carbon budget.

China operates half this fleet, so could make a coal splash at COP26. It and other states could fit some plants with carbon-capture technology, repurpose others, and retire still more. The IEA reckons such moves would save 100 billion tonnes of emissions by 2050, 20% of the remaining carbon budget.

The other obvious quick win is methane, a far more potent greenhouse gas than CO2. Getting tough on this fossil-fuel by-product could cut 2.7 billion tonnes from the global carbon budget by 2030, the IEA reckons. A robust anti-methane pledge would be a significant short-term boost.

WOULD THESE TWO CONSTITUTE SUCCESS?

Without tougher NDCs and net-zero pledges, humanity is undoubtedly staring down the barrel of damaging atmospheric warming. But with the world upended by Covid-19, a more realistic goal may be to try to stop decarbonisation from ending up in the ditch. Cutting the implied level of global warming to just over 2 degrees Celsius, enabled by a nearer-term Chinese emissions peak, would still represent progress if it was quickly followed by further reduction pledges.

COP26 has all sorts of other strands. Anti-deforestation measures and global accords to phase out internal combustion engines would be welcome. But if China pulls its weight, the private sector’s faith in the transition to green energy may still hold. Ex-Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has corralled all the major western financial groups into his Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, whose members have to overhaul their business models to comply with a 1.5 degrees Celsius world. If the trillions of dollars of private investment waiting in the wings can see evidence of the green ratchet still working, COP26 may yet claim a victory of sorts.

CONTEXT NEWS

- The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) said on Oct. 25 that global greenhouse gas emissions in 2030, taking into account all the latest decarbonisation pledges of 192 national signatories to the Paris Agreement, were likely to be 15.9% above those of 2010.

- To hit the goal of 1.5 degrees Celsius of global warming, net anthropogenic CO2 emissions need to decline by about 45% from the 2010 level by 2030, reaching net zero around 2050, the UNFCCC said.

- A report by the UN World Meteorological Organization (WMO), also published on Oct. 25, showed carbon dioxide levels surged to 413.2 parts per million in 2020, rising more than the average rate over the last decade despite a temporary dip in emissions during Covid-19 lockdowns.

- WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said the current rate of increase in heat-trapping gases would result in temperature rises "far in excess" of the 2015 Paris Agreement target of 1.5 degrees Celsius above the pre-industrial average this century.

- The 26th UN Climate Change Conference, also known as the Conference of the Parties, starts in Glasgow on Oct. 31.

- At a news conference, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the summit would be “very, very tough”. "I am very worried because it might go wrong and we might not get the agreements that we need and it is touch and go. It is very, very difficult, but I think it can be done," he said.

Editing by Ed Cropley and Karen Kwok