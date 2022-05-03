The sun is seen through the steam and other emissions coming from funnels of the brown coal Loy Yang Power Station in the Latrobe Valley near Melbourne December 15, 2008. REUTERS/Mick Tsikas

MELBOURNE, May 3 (Reuters Breakingviews) - If at first you don’t succeed, try again more creatively. That’s how Australian technology billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes is handling his desire to accelerate the adoption of renewables at the country’s largest polluter, AGL Energy (AGL.AX).

The co-chief executive of software developer Atlassian (TEAM.O) in February joined forces with Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) to lob a couple of lowball offers at the A$5.8 billion ($4.1 billion) power producer. They persuasively argued read more that the company is making the transition too slowly and that its plan to split coal production from the retail business is flawed. The takeover effort failed read more , however, and Cannon-Brookes has now gone solo to build an 11.3% stake in AGL, mostly using derivatives.

He has vowed to cast his ballot against the breakup and only needs a bit more support to thwart the 75% of shares voted threshold that AGL needs. Fewer than 40% of the company’s shares voted on matters at last year’s annual meeting, but it’s reasonable to think turnout will be far higher for such an important strategic change. Even if, say, three-quarters of shares vote, Cannon-Brookes alone would have some 15% of the tally and need just 8% of all outstanding stock to rally to his cause.

Such maths leaves AGL CEO Graeme Hunt, Chairman Peter Botten and other executives vulnerable. The demerger unveiled more than a year ago was supposed to make shareholders realise they were undervaluing the company after two-thirds of its market capitalisation eroded over some four years. Instead, the share price halved again in the ensuing months, rising again only as energy prices did.

AGL’s separation plan doesn’t address the company’s low cash reserves or the risks of running ageing coal-fired power stations. A recent fault at one of them has incinerated a fifth of this year’s expected underlying profit. It also glosses over the long-term costs of rehabilitating the environment and the investment required in renewable sources.

Hunt finally addressed some of the concerns on Tuesday by unveiling an off-balance-sheet joint venture with Global Infrastructure Partners. It’s probably too little, too late. Cannon-Brookes has indirectly initiated a different sort of transition – one in AGL’s C-suite – which in time could open the door to a fresh takeover approach.

- Australian billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes on May 2 took an effective 11.3% stake in AGL Energy via his investment firm Grok Ventures, and said he intends to vote against the company’s plan to demerge its power generation and retail businesses at a shareholder meeting on June 15.

- In a letter to AGL’s board he also wrote that he “will actively encourage all AGL shareholders to do the same”.

- Cannon-Brookes, who is the co-chief executive of software company Atlassian, teamed up with Brookfield Asset Management and offered to buy AGL in February. The duo pulled out in March after AGL directors rejected their second offer.

- AGL said on May 3 that it continues to believe the demerger is what’s best for shareholders. It also said that Global Infrastructure Partners has become a 49% equity partner in its Energy Transition Investment Partnership, an off-balance-sheet vehicle the company is setting up to finance renewables and low-carbon power assets. The two expect to inject a total of A$2 billion of equity into ETIP.

- Cannon-Brookes amassed his stake, which makes him AGL’s biggest investor, with derivatives rather than buying the stock outright. He used an equity collar for just over 8.4% of the stock and a total-return swap for the rest. JPMorgan arranged the transactions.

