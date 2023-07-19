LONDON, July 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Tata Group is dragging the UK car industry off the hard shoulder. Helped by as yet undisclosed financial subsidies, the Indian conglomerate will build a 40 gigawatt hour (GWh) factory in Somerset, the country’s first of such a scale. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is joining the global arms race to secure future industries, but he has a long way to go.

Britain’s car industry was looking almost defunct. In 2016, the year of the Brexit vote, it churned out 1.7 million vehicles. By last year that figure had more than halved, partly due to chip shortages, but also the withdrawal of Japanese group Honda (7267.T).

The longer-term issue, however, is the country’s almost total lack of battery capacity. The switch to electric vehicles means global carmakers will need to have nearby stocks of batteries, which make up roughly 40% of a car’s cost, to stay competitive. Currently they are dependent on Asian players like China’s $130 billion CATL (300750.SZ). Europe and the United States have been aggressively luring manufacturers, via subsidy schemes like Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act. Europe may have 25 so-called gigafactories, vast plants that turn raw materials such as lithium into battery packs, by 2025.

Britain, in contrast, has floundered. While both Theresa May and Boris Johnson tried, they failed to win over big global players like Tesla (TSLA.O), Samsung or Northvolt, which preferred European sites. Concerns over Brexit may have played a role, but the government was slower than peers. Johnson’s naive Brexit deal has made the shortage all the more critical: without homegrown batteries, UK cars may be subject to tariffs on EU exports or else dependent on EU manufacturers. The UK’s only big homegrown contender, Britishvolt, collapsed earlier this year.

Tata sees that crisis as an opportunity. Its new factory will make enough batteries for 400,000 cars a year, more than enough for its own Jaguar Land Rover brand. It was helped by the government subsidies, reported to be in the hundreds of millions of pounds.

Such subsidies are a risky move, particularly if, for example, Tata’s technology were to become obsolete. Battery technology is changing rapidly, with carmakers like Toyota (7203.T) exploring new sodium-based kit. Britain’s high energy costs and lack of access to critical minerals mean Sunak may need to keep providing support.

The UK leader can at least now claim he can attract global players. But Tata’s 40 GWh of new capacity brings Britain’s total to just over 50 GWh by 2026, after factoring in the plant operated by China’s Envision in Sunderland. The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders reckons at least 60 GWh are needed to keep production at 1 million vehicles. And the Faraday Institution reckons the country needs 100 GWh factories by 2030 and twice that by 2040. Sunak has a long way to go to prevent the UK car industry becoming an also-ran.

