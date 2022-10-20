













LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - New finance minister Jeremy Hunt has scrapped most of his predecessor’s unfunded tax cuts, scuppering Prime Minister Liz Truss’s growth plan. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists debate what the U-turn means for markets – and whether Truss can survive.

Listen to the podcast

Follow @aimeedonnellan on Twitter

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Thomas Shum and Oliver Taslic











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.