Britain’s grocery LBO boom invites risky price war

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The boom in British grocer buyouts could trigger a risky price war. Private equity groups have scooped up UK supermarket chains Asda and Wm Morrison Supermarkets (MRW.L) this year, despite the sector’s thin margins and intense competition. The surge in dealmaking gives cheaper rivals Aldi and Lidl an extra incentive to grab market share.

With Clayton, Dubilier & Rice’s 7 billion pound acquisition of Morrisons and TDR Capital and the Issa Brothers earlier takeover of Asda, UK grocers with a combined market share of nearly 25% will soon be in private equity hands. The dealmaking is happening as the sector is facing ever more competition: Aldi and Lidl control nearly 15% of the UK market and are growing quickly. Their global operations and simpler stores and product ranges allow them to undercut domestic UK players like Morrisons.

The buyout boom may further encourage the discounters to cut prices, as indebted rivals may struggle to compete. Assume, conservatively, that Aldi or Lidl slash prices by 2% over the next two years. If Morrisons were to follow, its revenue could drop to 18.3 billion pounds in 2023, as per Refinitiv data. If it were unable to pass on those lower prices to suppliers, EBITDA would shrink to 801 million pounds. Debt, likely to be around 6 times EBITDA at the time of the takeover, would mushroom to a toppy 8 times multiple, according to a Breakingviews calculation, a level that could make refinancing debt difficult. The alternative may be to keep prices flat but lose market share.

Morrisons’ new owners would have other ways to boost profit. CD&R could cut costs, pass on lower prices to suppliers and sell off property. Yet the more challenged the core business is, the trickier it will be to saddle Morrisons with new leases.

A price war would lead to dismal returns. CD&R could hope for an internal rate of return of around 15% if Morrisons’ revenue grows by 3% a year, and the EBITDA margin stays flat at around 6%. That’s according to a Breakingviews calculation that assumes the new owners use 30% of EBITDA to pay down debt, and sell in five years for 9 times EBITDA, or 12 billion pounds including debt. Yet if revenue stays flat, even a 10% return could be tricky. The real winners in this deal may be UK shoppers.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice on Oct. 2 won the auction for Wm Morrison Supermarkets with a 7 billion pound bid, paving the way for the U.S. private equity firm to take control of Britain’s fourth-biggest supermarket group.

- CD&R’s 287 pence per share offer beat a rival 1-pence-lower bid from a consortium led by SoftBank Group-owned Fortress Investment. Morrisons will be the second UK supermarket chain to be acquired by private equity in less than a year, after TDR Capital and petrol station tycoons the Issa brothers bought No. 3 player Asda for 6.8 billion pounds in February.

