Brookfield digs for returns in Texas

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Oil isn’t the only hidden treasure in the Lone Star state. Brookfield Asset Management Reinsurance (BAMR.N), an arm of the Brookfield financial empire, is paying $5.1 billion for Texas-based insurer American National (ANAT.O) read more . The key is Brookfield’s taste for risk and the American National controlling family’s aversion to it.

Insurers are popular targets for private equity firms like KKR (KKR.N) and Blackstone (BX.N) read more , which reinvest policyholders’ contributions into their own deals. The sprawling Brookfield , which includes Oaktree Capital, has plenty to draw on, from infrastructure to private credit.

American National, majority owned by the Moody family, is unusually suitable. It pronounces itself conservatively run, reflected in its meager 7% average annual return on equity over the past three years. Brookfield can notch up risk while still playing it fairly safe.

The Moodys' conservatism may explain the low valuation too. Even with a 55% premium, Brookfield is paying less than American National’s net assets, while insurers generally trade just above, according to Refinitiv. If not a profit gusher, the deal should provide at least a healthy trickle. (By John Foley)

