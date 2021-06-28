Breakingviews
Brookfield finds cheap bet on flexible working fad
LONDON, June 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Bruce Flatt is placing his money where his mouth is. The chief executive of Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO), who last year famously predicted that working from home wouldn’t last , has bought UK-based flexible office builder Modulaire Group from private equity firm TDR Capital for an enterprise value of $5 billion. Modulaire, which provides swiftly-erected, temporary buildings for companies, schools and construction sites, is expected to benefit from a recovery in Europe and Asia.
Despite the popularity of flexible working space , Flatt doesn’t appear to be overpaying either. His listed industrial services unit Brookfield Business Partners (BBU_u.TO) is paying roughly 12 times Modulaire’s 2020 EBITDA, a discount to Finland-based rival Adapteo (ADAPT.ST), which is valued at 15 times trailing EBITDA, according to Refinitiv data. That should redouble Flatt’s faith that people will return to the nine-to-five grind. (By Christopher Thompson)
