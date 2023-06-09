













LONDON, June 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Brookfield Asset Management (BAM.TO) has won its payments race. The Canadian investment group’s 2.2 billion pound bid for London-listed payments provider Network International (NETW.L) was enough to see off a rival pitch from CVC and Francisco Partners. The difference? A little help from deep-pocketed Middle East investors.

With debt costs higher and financers wary, Brookfield has been able to share an unspecified amount of the deal’s equity check with First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB.AD) (FAB), Mubadala, a subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Developmental Holding Company and a unit of Saudi Arabia's Olayan. They’ve also endorsed a plan to merge Dubai-based Network International with domestic peer Magnati, a former unit of FAB. The synergies from that union explain why the consortium could bid more.

It looks a prize worth winning. If Network International alone can grow revenues at a 15% annual clip and reach a margin of 44% from the current 41%, EBITDA could hit $388 million by 2028. This should be doable since the Middle East is seen as the world's fastest-growing real-time payments market, with transactions set to grow from $675 million in 2022 to $2.6 billion by 2027, according to ACI Worldwide. Assuming Brookfield funds a quarter of the overall 2.2 billion pounds deal with debt, it could grab an internal rate of return of 22.5%, according to Breakingviews calculations. That sounds like a partnership worth expanding. (By Pamela Barbaglia)

