Brookfield has weak upper hand in $7 bln grid M&A

High voltage power lines are pictured as storm clouds roll in a suburb of Sydney, Australia, February 19, 2017. Picture taken February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed - RC1ACC9E39E0

MELBOURNE, Sept 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ausnet Services (AST.AX) is the latest contested deal Down Under. A Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) unit on Monday offered A$9.5 billion($6.9 billion) in cash for the operator of electricity transmission networks; the target’s local rival APA (APA.AX)then topped that by 4% a day later.

The latest announced bid values Ausnet’s enterprise at almost 1.6 times its total asset value, higher than many similar deals in recent years. APA would finance a third of it with stock and would need some A$300 million in cost cuts, Breakingviews calculates, to justify the 31% premium to Ausnet’s undisturbed price. It might find A$50 million, UBS reckons.

Brookfield has deeper pockets, and its all-cash offer probably appeals more than APA stock to shareholders like the State Grid Corporation of China and Singapore’s Temasek, which own 51% of Ausnet between them. The sticking point for the Canadians is whether Australia will let essential services like electricity supply be 100% foreign-owned. Dealmaking isn’t always about the money. (By Antony Currie)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Fonterra refines recipe to weather climate crisis read more

Vaccine spat is unhealthy for UK-India trade talks read more

Five9 investors may do Zoom a favor read more

Pret’s new blend faces stiff taste test read more

Xi pledge gives coal bad bank fund more fuel read more

Cutting staff without tears read more

Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin