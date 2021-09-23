Skip to main content

Brookfield has weak upper hand in $7 bln grid M&A

High voltage power lines are pictured as storm clouds roll in a suburb of Sydney, Australia, February 19, 2017. Picture taken February 19, 2017. REUTERS/Jason Reed - RC1ACC9E39E0

MELBOURNE, Sept 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ausnet Services (AST.AX) is the latest contested deal Down Under. A Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) unit on Monday offered A$9.5 billion($6.9 billion) in cash for the operator of electricity transmission networks; the target’s local rival APA (APA.AX)then topped that by 4% a day later.

The latest announced bid values Ausnet’s enterprise at almost 1.6 times its total asset value, higher than many similar deals in recent years. APA would finance a third of it with stock and would need some A$300 million in cost cuts, Breakingviews calculates, to justify the 31% premium to Ausnet’s undisturbed price. It might find A$50 million, UBS reckons.

Brookfield has deeper pockets, and its all-cash offer probably appeals more than APA stock to shareholders like the State Grid Corporation of China and Singapore’s Temasek, which own 51% of Ausnet between them. The sticking point for the Canadians is whether Australia will let essential services like electricity supply be 100% foreign-owned. Dealmaking isn’t always about the money. (By Antony Currie)

Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin

