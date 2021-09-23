Breakingviews
Brookfield has weak upper hand in $7 bln grid M&A
MELBOURNE, Sept 23 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Ausnet Services (AST.AX) is the latest contested deal Down Under. A Brookfield Asset Management (BAMa.TO) unit on Monday offered A$9.5 billion($6.9 billion) in cash for the operator of electricity transmission networks; the target’s local rival APA (APA.AX)then topped that by 4% a day later.
The latest announced bid values Ausnet’s enterprise at almost 1.6 times its total asset value, higher than many similar deals in recent years. APA would finance a third of it with stock and would need some A$300 million in cost cuts, Breakingviews calculates, to justify the 31% premium to Ausnet’s undisturbed price. It might find A$50 million, UBS reckons.
Brookfield has deeper pockets, and its all-cash offer probably appeals more than APA stock to shareholders like the State Grid Corporation of China and Singapore’s Temasek, which own 51% of Ausnet between them. The sticking point for the Canadians is whether Australia will let essential services like electricity supply be 100% foreign-owned. Dealmaking isn’t always about the money. (By Antony Currie)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Fonterra refines recipe to weather climate crisis read more
Vaccine spat is unhealthy for UK-India trade talks read more
Five9 investors may do Zoom a favor read more
Pret’s new blend faces stiff taste test read more
Xi pledge gives coal bad bank fund more fuel read more
Cutting staff without tears read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.