Brussels raises the price of bolstering Belarus
LONDON, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Union is squeezing President Vladimir Putin’s geopolitical tentacles. Brussels was on Monday preparing tougher sanctions against Belarus over the forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk, including a possible ban on EU investors from trading securities or buying short-term bonds read more . That puts pressure on Russia to step up financial support to its ally.
Belarus’s sovereign dollar debt tumbled – its 2031 bond hit a record low. Raising new funds will be much pricier if Belarusian bonds become untouchable. Russia may thus have to make up the shortfall: hard-currency sovereign bonds make up nearly a third of Belarus’s $18.5 billion external debt, roughly a third of its GDP. Failure to help could cause currency weakness, stoking further civil unrest against President Alexander Lukashenko. With $115 billion in liquid assets, Moscow has plenty of rainy-day funds. But the resurgence of Covid-19 and falling real incomes mean it won’t want to waste them. (By Dasha Afanasieva)
