Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Breakingviews

Brussels raises the price of bolstering Belarus

1 minute read

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko in Sochi, Russia, May 28, 2021. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

LONDON, June 21 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Union is squeezing President Vladimir Putin’s geopolitical tentacles. Brussels was on Monday preparing tougher sanctions against Belarus over the forced landing of a Ryanair passenger plane in Minsk, including a possible ban on EU investors from trading securities or buying short-term bonds read more . That puts pressure on Russia to step up financial support to its ally.

Belarus’s sovereign dollar debt tumbled – its 2031 bond hit a record low. Raising new funds will be much pricier if Belarusian bonds become untouchable. Russia may thus have to make up the shortfall: hard-currency sovereign bonds make up nearly a third of Belarus’s $18.5 billion external debt, roughly a third of its GDP. Failure to help could cause currency weakness, stoking further civil unrest against President Alexander Lukashenko. With $115 billion in liquid assets, Moscow has plenty of rainy-day funds. But the resurgence of Covid-19 and falling real incomes mean it won’t want to waste them. (By Dasha Afanasieva)

On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Kerry freshens portfolio with additive maker read more

Aussie-China spat spotlights WTO limits read more

Aussie builders’ fight underdog lands decent hit read more

MRNA scramble read more

Geopolitics dents the internet read more

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS: <a href="http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe" target="_blank">http://bit.ly/BVsubscribe</a> | Editing by Ed Cropley and Oliver Taslic

Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.

Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

More from Reuters

Breakingviews

Breakingviews · 2:58 PM UTCFacebook throws more spaghetti at the wall

Facebook (FB.O) is joining the audio wars – with a cover version. Mark Zuckerberg’s company on Monday launched Live Audio Rooms, its version of real-time conversations app Clubhouse , according to GroupM, the $935 billion social network has nothing to lose.

BreakingviewsBrussels raises the price of bolstering Belarus
BreakingviewsKerry freshens portfolio with additive maker
BreakingviewsGoldman’s transatlantic tentacles

While Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is a big deal on Wall Street, its spread into transaction banking is all about starting small. David Solomon’s firm said on Monday that it plans to extend its new payment services for companies , launched in the United States last year, to the United Kingdom. It won’t initially make much impact, but that might help Goldman steal a march.

BreakingviewsBuyout shoppers can spend more on Morrisons