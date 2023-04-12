













HONG KONG, April 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N) has upped its stake in iconic Japanese trading houses, according to an interview boss Warren Buffett gave the Nikkei newspaper on Tuesday. He has been steadily increasing his exposure in the country since his investment firm disclosed 5% positions in Itochu (8001.T), Marubeni (8002.T), Sumitomo Corp (8053.T), Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) and Mitsui & Co (8031.T) in August 2020, taking advantage of the country’s ultra-low interest rates. Refinitiv data shows Berkshire has nearly $8 billion worth of yen bonds outstanding with an average coupon of 1%.

Worries that the nonagenarian was walking into Japan’s infamous “value trap” now look overwrought. The rise in global interest rates and the popping of the tech bubble have pushed funds back into the boring nuts and bolts companies Buffett loves. The Berkshire-backed trading houses are diversified conglomerates which dabble in everything from commodities to retail to healthcare and have yielded a total average return of 127% in local currency terms compared to 25% by Topix Index constituents since Buffett revealed his position.

Given that the trading houses are themselves Berkshire-like investors, Buffett says he is open to doing deals with them, and investing more in Japan. To that end, perhaps, he has a new yen bond issue in the works. The country’s equity markets are still stuffed with beaten up conglomerates. The hedge funds and activist investors who have been banging their heads against Japan Inc might watch what Buffett does next.

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Electric cars get a reality check read more

IMF dashes hopes of growth rebound read more

UAE telco super app punt uses Indian playbook read more

Gold miner’s mega $20 bln deal is not quite over read more

Tupperware Brands boxes itself into a corner read more

Editing by Una Galani and Katrina Hamlin











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.