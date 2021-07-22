Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Bukalapak takes Indonesia market to new heights

HONG KONG, July 22 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Indonesia’s e-commerce darling is taking the country’s capital market to new heights . Bukalapak, whose name means “opening a kiosk” in Bahasa, has raised $1.5 billion in its initial public offering, pricing its shares at the top of an indicated range, Reuters reported read more citing sources. The deal counts as Indonesia’s largest IPO.

It’s a rich one too. The loss-making Microsoft-backed company which helps owners of small market stalls, or so-called “warungs”, to go digital, is being valued at 47 times trailing sales, based on calculations by Bernstein analysts. That compares to 13 times 2020 sales for e-commerce upstart Pinduoduo in China.

The proceeds will come in handy. Bukalapak has carved out a unique niche by focusing on lower-tier cities, but competition is intense, with market leaders including the recently formed GoTo and Sea’s Shopee all jostling to win the attention of the country's 270 million-odd consumers. The debutante’s success in keeping rivals at bay will now be in the public eye. (by Sharon Lam)

Editing by Una Galani

