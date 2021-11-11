Burberry’s next CEO job gets even harder

Models present creations during a Burberry catwalk show in London, Britain, February 17, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jonathan Akeroyd’s upcoming big job at Burberry (BRBY.L) has just got harder. Sales at the British maker of $2,000-a-piece trench coats grew at a slower pace than expected in the quarter to September. The British company reported a 6% increase in revenue for comparable stores: that’s half the year-on-year 12% increase reported by rival Kering (PRTP.PA). Revenue growth from fully priced goods, a key focus of outgoing Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti’s turnaround strategy read more , decelerated to 10%. Shares fell 8%, exacerbating a performance gap with major luxury rivals.

Former Versace boss Akeroyd, who starts as Burberry’s new CEO in April , will need to address the imbalance. Burberry’s stock is flat year-to-date, compared to an average increase of some 40% for major listed luxury peers, Refinitiv data shows. Yet the immediate outlook is not favourable. China, which accounts for about a third of the European luxury sector’s sales, is grappling with a property market crisis, inflation concerns and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. Transport costs are also on the rise. Akeroyd has a tough job on his hands. (By Lisa Jucca)

