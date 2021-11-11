Burberry’s next CEO job gets even harder
MILAN, Nov 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jonathan Akeroyd’s upcoming big job at Burberry (BRBY.L) has just got harder. Sales at the British maker of $2,000-a-piece trench coats grew at a slower pace than expected in the quarter to September. The British company reported a 6% increase in revenue for comparable stores: that’s half the year-on-year 12% increase reported by rival Kering (PRTP.PA). Revenue growth from fully priced goods, a key focus of outgoing Chief Executive Marco Gobbetti’s turnaround strategy read more , decelerated to 10%. Shares fell 8%, exacerbating a performance gap with major luxury rivals.
Former Versace boss Akeroyd, who starts as Burberry’s new CEO in April , will need to address the imbalance. Burberry’s stock is flat year-to-date, compared to an average increase of some 40% for major listed luxury peers, Refinitiv data shows. Yet the immediate outlook is not favourable. China, which accounts for about a third of the European luxury sector’s sales, is grappling with a property market crisis, inflation concerns and a resurgence of Covid-19 cases. Transport costs are also on the rise. Akeroyd has a tough job on his hands. (By Lisa Jucca)
On Twitter http://twitter.com/breakingviews
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
Beyond Meat’s aimlessness catches up read more
Disney could use some Baby Yoda mojo read more
Twitter arrives late at the subscription party read more
Google’s worst case is U.S. courts copying Europe read more
Swedish grocer prefers closed-door makeover read more
Breakingviews
Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.
Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and at www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.