Buried bad coal deal may yet resurface
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MELBOURNE, Sept 9 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Some deals should never see the light of day. Yankuang Energy’s (600188.SS) $1.8 billion bid in May for the 38% of Yancoal Australia (YAL.AX) it doesn’t already own is one of them. Not only did the Chinese parent offer a discount rather than a premium for the stake, it also wanted to pay for it using a bond convertible into its own shares with an interest rate that was far lower than the dividend Yancoal shareholders could expect. Unsurprisingly, the board Down Under promptly rejected the deal.
Negotiations seem to have stalled, as Yankuang on Thursday decided to shove its proposal back into the ground. The $31 billion coal miner is blaming “market conditions”, an odd excuse considering the near-record price of the fossil fuel. Meanwhile, thanks to global energy crises, valuations at both companies have jumped by around a third since the offer was made.
There’s a chance Yankuang may dig up its takeover plans in the future, when markets stabilise or when the target’s stock comes down. Better that it stays where it is. (By Antony Currie)
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter
Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:
ECB’s panicky hike risks smothering growth read more
Lapsed bid puts spotlight on Darktrace woes read more
Melrose makes apt swerve on fixer-upper model read more
GM’s China ambitions take an ill-timed detour read more
Richemont’s activist victory has a catch read more
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.