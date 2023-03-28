Busting through the brick wall barricading M&A: podcast

35th Annual Tulane Corporate Law Institute
Anu Aiyengar, of JPMorgan, speaks to reporters during a gathering of top global M&A advisers, including Wall Street’s most high-profile investment bankers and lawyers, at the 35th Annual Tulane Corporate Law Institute in New Orleans, Louisiana, U.S., March 23, 2023. REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn

NEW ORLEANS, March 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Worldwide merger activity is down by about half this year to $470 bln, stymied by tough financing conditions, assertive trustbusters and more. In this Exchange podcast from New Orleans, JPMorgan’s head of M&A Anu Aiyengar debates downbeat dealmakers and the pockets of optimism.

