A logo for the companies Afterpay and Zip is seen in a store window in Sydney, Australia, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Coates

MELBOURNE, July 12 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Buy-now-pay-later app Zip (ZIP.AX) just achieved a rare distinction in the struggling industry: a higher valuation. Its battered shares jumped as much as 13% on Tuesday after scrapping an all-stock deal to buy smaller U.S. rival Sezzle , despite having to shell out $11 million to cover its target’s legal and other fees and the loss of some A$130 million ($87 million) in promised synergies.

The mutually agreed termination highlights how quickly the once-sizzling fintech business has cooled in the face of rising interest rates, regulatory scrutiny and competition. Shares in $6.1 billion microlender Affirm (AFRM.O) have plummeted 78% this year. Sweden’s Klarna on Monday said it raised money at a $6.7 billion valuation, an 85% discount from last June. Australian payment provider Latitude (LFS.AX) last month rescinded its offer to buy Humm’s consumer division, which included its instalment-payment business.

Zip reckons it’s still on pace to be profitable in a couple years with some A$300 million in cash and liquidity. The company told investors a few weeks ago that the Sezzle acquisition was on track, however. It’s hard to know where to derive much optimism. Perhaps not buying now will mean selling later. (By Jeffrey Goldfarb)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Klarna helps investors to buy now, cry later read more

Hong Kong brain drain gathers pace with Alder exit read more

PMI’s Swedish Match deal could go into extra time read more

Grubhub-Amazon deal reheats a half-baked idea read more

Lower China tariffs means more Wall Street crumbs read more

(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are their own.)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Editing by Pete Sweeney and Thomas Shum

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.