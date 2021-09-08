Buyout barons can bark louder for German pet group

A dog barks before a sled and skijoring race in the village of Kadnikovo outside Yekaterinburg, Russia, December 10, 2016. Picture taken December 10, 2016.

LONDON, Sept 8 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A private equity tussle over German online pet retailer Zooplus (ZO1G.DE) may become even more frenzied. On Tuesday, the seller of doggie chews and Furminator brushes said it had lured KKR (KKR.N) as a third bidder, adding to EQT (EQTAB.ST) and Hellman & Friedman, whose 390 euro a share offer was accepted by the company in August.

Zooplus’ 432 euros share price suggests meatier offers are likely. A deal at that level would be worth 3.1 billion euros including cash. Assume a new owner can spruce up annual revenue growth to 20%, improve the EBITDA margin over the next five years from 3.5% to 6%, and exit on a 30 times multiple, in line with e-commerce giant Zalando (ZALG.DE). That would generate a pedigree internal rate of return of 24% even before factoring in the benefit of using debt to fund the purchase, according to a Breakingviews calculation. A price of 520 euros could spit out a respectable 20% return. Zooplus Chief Executive Cornelius Patt would be wise to wait for the best in show. (By Aimee Donnellan)

