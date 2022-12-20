













NEW YORK, Dec 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Private-asset managers have a ferociously hungry growth machine to keep running. Since they’ve already scoured traditional funding sources like pension funds and insurers, they’ll make a priority of tapping wealthy individuals in 2023.

Blackstone (BX.N), KKR (KKR.N) and others have already made a start on opening the retail-investor firehose. Steve Schwarzman’s shop manages $236 billion of private-wealth assets, a quarter of its total. Even those slower to embrace the trend, like Carlyle (CG.O), are getting about 10% of inflows from individuals. These aren’t mom-and-pop punters, but workaday millionaires who aren’t wealthy enough to have a dedicated investment office.

That funding source is looking increasingly enticing, partly because the older institutional backers may be tapping out for now. Pension plans and other stalwarts have seen their stocks and bonds slump in value, potentially leaving them overexposed to buyout funds, private credit, real estate and infrastructure. That limits how much new money they can cough up, especially against the context of a recent fundraising surge. Private equity’s assets grew at a rate of over 14% annually in the half-decade to 2021, up from 5% in the prior five years, per Preqin.

Wealthy individuals, who typically have a much smaller proportion of their investments in private assets, could help keep the party going. The challenge is finding the right fund structure. These investors don’t always have the resources or stomach to lock up their money for half a decade or longer. So managers created vehicles offering at least limited withdrawals at intervals. That’s where Blackstone’s retail-focused real estate fund, known as BREIT, came unstuck in December. As the market turned, a flood of investors looked to pull out, triggering its monthly redemption limit.

But if Blackstone and others can survive the turbulence, their enthusiasm will likely be undaunted. Third-party platforms like Moonfare are proliferating, pooling retail capital into vehicles that buy stakes in buyout funds. Investors can get liquidity on their holdings by offloading them, at a discount, to others on the platform or secondary-market players like Lexington. Private-asset managers are also linking up with financial advisers at the big wealth players, like Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and UBS (UBSG.S), to gin up interest in their product. The longer-term holy grail would be to open the giant defined-contribution pension market to private capital. Blackstone’s BREIT disarray was a punch in the nose for that dream. But managers’ eagerness for fresh dollars means the hunt will go on.

Reuters Graphics

(This is a Breakingviews prediction for 2023. To see more of our predictions, click here.)

CONTEXT NEWS

Asset management firm Blackstone said on Dec. 1 that investor requests to withdraw money from the Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, also known as BREIT, had breached the limits set on the fund. BREIT’s terms allow for investor redemptions equivalent to 2% of its net asset value a month, or 5% per quarter.

